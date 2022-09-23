Bob Lokman dies at 58

KOTA BHARU: Lyricist, actor and comedian Mohd Hakim Lokman, or better known as Bob Lokman, died at his residence in Kubang Kerian here due to heart complications at 3 pm today. He was 58.

His brother, Nazir Hakim Lokman, 32, confirmed this when contacted by Bernama.

“His remains are expected to be buried after the Isyak prayer at the Pulau Hilir Muslim Cemetery in Kubang Kerian,” he said.

Bob Lokman leaves behind his wife, Relawati Daud, and seven children.

He wrote several popular tunes like Isabella for Search and Taman Rasidah Utama for Wings. - Bernama