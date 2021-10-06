Bodies of 2 suspected illegal immigrants found by police

SHAH ALAM: Police have found the bodies of two suspected Indonesian illegal immigrants at Pantai Kelanang and Pantai Morib, Kuala Langat, near here this morning.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the bodies of the men, suspected to be in their 30s to early 40s, were discovered at around 6.50am and 9.30am, after they were believed drowned when disembarking from a boat that tried to land at Pantai Kelanang.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the police acted following a public tip off at around 6.50am stating that around 20 suspected illegal immigrants had come ashore at Pantai Kelanang.

“The Kuala Langat district headquarters along with the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade under Op Benteng rushed to the scene and arrested seven men and seven women, all believed to be Indonesians, who tried to come ashore around the Klanang village area and the nearby oil palm plantation.

“According to those arrested, their boat encountered stormy conditions and was hit by waves when approaching the shore, so the skipper asked them to disembark and swim to the beach,” he said in a statement, adding that the illegals were believed to have entered Malaysia’s waters from Tanjung Balai, Indonesia in a boat filled with around 40 people.

He said all those arrested were between their 30s and 40s and did not posses any identification documents.

Ahmad Ridhwan said the illegals were taken to Tanjong Sepat health clinic for Covid-19 screenings before being taken to the Kuala Langat district police headquarters for further action under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Ahmad Ridhwan also said that around 50 officers and personnel from the police, GOF Central Brigade and the Fire and Rescue Department were involved in an operation to track down and detain illegals who were still hiding in the nearby areas as well as locating those who might have drowned. — Bernama