Bodies of 3 USAS students taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Mosque for prayers

KUALA KANGSAR: The bodies of three students killed in a fiery crash on the North South Expressway here early Thursday were taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Mosque at Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) for prayers tonight after the process of identifying them was completed.

The remains of Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, 19, and Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23, were received by hundreds of students and congregants at the mosque at 11.45 pm.

A pall of gloom fell on the compound of the mosque as people gathered there to pay their last respects.

The body of Muhammad Nasrun, who was an Islamic Studies bachelor degree student, would be taken to Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor while that of Muhammad Nabil Haikal, a diploma of business administration student, would be taken to Mantin, Negeri Sembilan for burial after Subuh.

The remains of Iqbal Hasnun, also an Islamic Studies degree student, would be taken to Senai, Johor for burial.

Taiping Hospital director Dr Hajah Narimah Yusof, in a statement, said the identities of the three victims were confirmed via post-mortems and forensic odontology examinations.

“The post-mortems conducted by the Taiping Hospital Forensic Medicine Department team and the Kuala Lumpur Hospital Forensic Odontology Unit took less than 24 hours to identify the three victims,” she said.

On Thursday night, the bodies of two other USAS students killed in the accident were identified by family members via post-mortems at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital.

They were Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21, and Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20.

The five students were travelling in a Honda City when their car burst into flame after being involved in a collision with two trailers at KM245.2 of the northbound side of the expressway at 12.50 am. — Bernama