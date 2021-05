KUANTAN: The bodies of two siblings who went missing after falling into a river when their mother lost control of her motorcycle while passing through the Kampung Rekoh suspension bridge in Rompin on Wednesday have been found.

Acting Rompin Police chief ASP Mohd Isa Bidin said the body of Dhenis Maulida Puteri Masari, seven, was found at 7.30pm yesterday, while the body of her three-year-old sister, Puteri Ramadhania Azzahra, was found at 7.30am today.

Villagers found the body of Dhenis Maulida Puteri floating on the river about 100 metres from the scene, while Puteri Ramadhania Azzahra, 150 metres away, he said when contacted.

Both bodies have been taken to Muadzam Shah Hospital for post mortem.

In the 11.15am mishap, the victims and their mother, known only as Liswati, 37, were believed to be on their way home in an oil palm plantation there after picking up Dhenis Maulida Puteri from her pre-school session at Sekolah Kebangsaan Keratong 1.

The mother was said to have lost her balance on the motorcycle about five metres before reaching the riverbank, thus causing them to fall, with the two young victims falling into the river. -Bernama