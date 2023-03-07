Bodies of first two water surge victims sent to HSNZ for post-mortem

KUALA TERENGGANU: The bodies of Azizah Eiyi, 40, and her son, Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11, who died in the water surge tragedy at Jeram Mawar waterfall, Air Putih near here, were sent to the Forensic Department of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital today for post-mortem.

A police vehicle, carrying the bodies, arrived at the hospital at about 10 am today.

A cousin of Azizah, Muhammad Syamsul Musa, 37, of Kampung Seberang Takir, said he was informed about the incident by a family member of the victim at noon yesterday.

Muhammad Syamsul said he was close with the deceased’s family and they had last met last March.

“I have known them since I was small and I was indeed in shock and sad when I heard the news that befell the family,” he said when met at the Forensic Department here today.

Muhammad Syamsul said he was informed that Azizah’s husband, Karim Abdullah, had been working as an excavator driver in the Air Putih Forest, Kemaman.

The bodies of the mother and son were recovered by the members of the public yesterday.

Azizah’s body was found floating by the crowd after being swept away by the currents about 24 kilometres (km) from the scene, while Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal was found stuck on a tree branch about two km away.

The search and rescue operation (SAR) for the remaining eight victims missing in the water surge incident resumed at 9 am today. - Bernama