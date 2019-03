BATU PAHAT: A policeman has been arrested after the police found a man’s body buried behind his house in Bandar Putera Indah, Tongkang Pechah, here yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said the body was found at 5.30pm following a missing person’s report on a 37-year-old man last March 18.

The report on the missing person was lodged by a woman after her husband, Zulkifli Musa, failed to return to their house in Kampung Tambak here after going out at 9 pm, he said in a statement here today.

Azhan said acting on information, police went to the suspect’s house and found the body, believed to be Zulkifli, buried at the backyard.

He said the suspect, aged 38, tested positive for drug and the police were investigating the case for murder. — Bernama