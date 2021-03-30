Body found by roadside at Jalan Gerik - Kuala Kangsar

IPOH: Road users were shocked by the discovery of a body wrapped in tarpaulin sheets by the roadside in front of a restaurant at Km 57, Jalan Gerik-Kuala Kangsar near Kampung Lubok Merbau this morning.

Perak Criminal Investigations Department chief SAC Anuar Othman said they received information regarding the discovery of the body of an unidentified local man at about 10.15am.

“The victim is believed to be a local in his 40’s based on an injection scar on his left shoulder and is suspected to have died in less than 36 hours. Apart from that, a dead chicken was also found near the body,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

He said the victim was clad in a shirt and shorts, with wounds on the right side of his head.

Anuar said the victim, who was found on the main route from Gerik to Kuala Kangsar and far from any neighbourhood area was believed to have died elsewhere before the body was dumped at the location.

“No identification documents were found on the victim’s body and the case has been classified as sudden death, so far.

“The missing person report will be checked immediately to identify the victim,“ he said.

He said the victim’s body was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death and further investigations were being carried out based on evidence obtained at the scene. -Bernama