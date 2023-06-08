Body found in sack died of blunt force trauma: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed that the cause of death of a man whose body was found in a sack at a scrap metal premises in Taman Bukit Serdang, Selangor, was due to injuries from being hit with a blunt object.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said the cause was determined by the post-mortem conducted by a forensic surgeon at Serdang Hospital’s Forensic Department, yesterday.

“The cause of the victim’s death was multiple blunt force trauma to the whole body of the deceased. This case is still under investigation by the police,“ he said in a statement today.

On Aug 4, the body of a man who was suspected of being murdered was found at the location and is believed to have been murdered before being put in a white plastic sack.

The motive of the incident is still under investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama