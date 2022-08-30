Body in boot: Seven foreigners nabbed on suspicion of murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven foreigners were detained in connection with the murder of a local man who was found inside the boot of a car in Jalan Tugu here.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya (pix) said the five men and two women, aged 20 to 26, were nabbed after his team received information regarding the deceased at 6.40 am.

“While investigating at the scene, police found a local man, aged 41, in the boot of a car and checks revealed that the man was dead.

“At about 12.45 pm, police detained five foreigners comprising four men and a women, aged 20 to 24, to assist in the investigation of the case,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said as a result of interrogation after the arrest, less than four hours later, two more individuals comprising a man and woman, both foreign nationals, aged 26 and 22, were arrested.

Noor Dellhan said the motive and cause of the incident was still under investigation and police will seek a remand order today to detain the suspects while investigations are being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“Police advised members of the public to not be involved in any illegal offences becuase action will be taken according to the provisions of the law,“ he added. - Bernama