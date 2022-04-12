Body in ravine: Investigation paper submitted to DPP

SEREMBAN: The investigation paper on the discovery of a woman’s body in a ravine at Kilometre 14, Jalan Lama Bukit Putus, Paroi has been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof (pix) confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama today.

“We have completed the investigation and are now waiting for further instructions from the DPP,” he said.

On March 20, the media reported that the body of an unidentified woman, believed local, was found lying prone in the ravine by a man while jogging and taking photos of the area.

Following the discovery, two men aged 41 and 44 along with an 18-year-old woman were remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Nanda said the remand period for the two suspects, aged 41 and 18, has been extended until April 16, while for another suspect, until tomorrow (April 13).

He said all of them were also remanded following the discovery of human skeletal remains, believed to be that of a five-year-old girl, in a bush near the water tank in Taman Bukit Zamrud here on April 7. - Bernama