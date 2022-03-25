Body in ravine: Suspects in concealing a death

SEREMBAN: The body of an unknown woman found in a ravine at KM 14, Jalan Lama Bukit Putus Seremban-Kuala Pilah here last Sunday, is believed to have been left at the location to conceal her death.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said the suspicion was intent to conceal a death at this stage of investigation following the arrest of three suspects earlier.

“Even though it was to hide the death, the offence is still being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, to find the real cause of death but it is understood that the victim had COVID-19 at the time of death.

“We will wait for progress of further investigation to ascertain the real cause of death and what charges to be levelled at the three persons who have been arrested,“ he told reporters after Negeri Sembilan’s Commemoration of the 215th Police Day here today.

On March 23, two men, aged 41 and 44, and an 18-year-old woman were remanded for seven days until March 29 to assist in the investigation of the case.

According to Mohamad, the three arrested were family members of the victim.

In the meantime, he said at least four individuals including other family members and nearest neighbours in the area would be called to testify.

“...Because we have obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. So we will continue to investigate and identify the cause of death and the cause of the incident,“ he said.

On March 20, the body of the unidentified woman was found face down and the autopsy report was sent to the Department of Chemistry to confirm the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the investigation paper on the death of a three-month-old girl, Nour Rania Asyifaa Yuseri, had been sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further action.

He said the action of the victim’s father who spread the case on social media could not be used as forensic evidence because what was said was only his assumption.

“Police are conducting a thorough investigation with the help of forensics, not only individually (on the child) but wider forensics, for more accuracy. I hope the family calms down and stop issuing statements (on social media) that may cause public misunderstanding,” he said.

On Feb 22, Nour Rania Asyifaa was believed to have been entangled in a hammock while sleeping at a care centre and was pronounced dead at the Sendayan Health Clinic by a medical officer at 4.30 pm, after the caregiver took the child to the clinic for treatment. - Bernama