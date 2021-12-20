Body of a man swept away by floodwater in Kuantan found

KUANTAN: The body of a man who was reported missing yesterday when flood hit Kampung Cempaka, Kuantan was found at 7.15am today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Mohd Halmi Nazlan was found about 5km from the spot he was last seen and was later handed over to the police for further action.

Halmi, 34, was reported missing at 1am yesterday after attempting to drive through floodwater with a friend in his Proton Exora before the multipurpose vehicle stalled.

While his friend managed to escape to higher ground, Halmi was swept away by strong currents.

Halmi is the second victim of the floods in Pahang this year, after factory operator M. Gunalan, 38, drowned while trying to ride his motorcycle through the flood in Gambang last week. — Bernama