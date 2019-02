KLUANG: The body of a woman who was believed to have been strangled was found in Sungai Parit Haji Hashim, Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, yesterday afternoon.

Kluang District Police Chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said police received a call from a member of the public informing that an object was found floating in the river at about 2.15 pm yesterday.

“After the body was brought out by firemen, the Forensic Unit of the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters carried out an inspection and estimated that the victim had died between three to four days ago.

“The age and race of the victim, however, could not be ascertained as the body was decaying,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Abduh said further examination revealed there were two pieces of cloth used to strangle the victim’s neck while there were traces of burnt plastic on the blue jeans and brown blouse worn by her.

He added that there were no personal identification documents found on the body of the victim.

Mohd Abduh said anyone with a missing family member is requested to contact the Investigating Officer of the case, ASP K Karthiggaibalan at telephone number 019-577 7221 for the process of body identification. — Bernama