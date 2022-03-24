Body of AMD trainee feared drowned at Sungai Ketil found

ALOR SETAR: The body of a Mokhtar Dahari Academy (AMD) trainee who was feared drowned after he went missing while swimming in Sungai Ketil near Baling, was found this evening.

Acting Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Zone 3 Senior Fire Superintendent II, Rahimi Ali said the body of Muhammad Saiful Ezzudin Mustafa, 14, was found in the sand suction pump by the pump caretaker in the river, about nine kilometres where he was reported missing yesterday at about 5.46 pm.

“The search and rescue operation resumed at 8 am today, was assisted by various agencies, including police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), K9 unit (dog unit), non-governmental organisations and villagers.

“We carried out surface searching by JBPM Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) divers from the missing location up to Baling town. We also used heavy machinery to remove piles of bamboos in the river,” he said in a statement today. The body was handed over to the police for further action.

The victim was an AMD trainee of the Under-14 squad who was on semester break from March 19 to 27 and had returned to his hometown. — Bernama