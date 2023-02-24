Body of angler who fell into the sea off Sementa found

SHAH ALAM: The body of an angler who was reported to have fallen into the sea while fishing along the coastal waters of Sementa near here yesterday was found floating at 2.30 pm today.

Selangor MMEA director, maritime Captain V. Siva Kumar said the body was found in the waters off Kapar, after receiving information from fishermen in the area.

“We immediately dispatched our boat PERKASA 36 as well as other agencies to the scene as soon as we received information about the discovery of the body.

“The body was then taken to the Sementa Fishermen’s jetty for identification by family members before being handed over to the police and later taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah hospital in Klang,” he said in a statement.

Siva Kumar said that based on the statement from family members, the victim was identified as Raiman Suyud, 54.

“Following this, the search and rescue operation which involved four boats from MMEA, Marine Police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force and also assistance from local fishermen ended at 5 pm. The search and rescue forward post at the Sementa Fishermen’s Jetty in Kapar was also deactivated,” he said.

According to media reports, Raiman had gone fishing with a friend two days ago at 11.30 pm and was reported to have fallen into the sea near the coastal waters of Sementa at 5.30 am. - Bernama