Body of another missing fisherman found

JOHOR BAHRU: The body of another fisherman who was reported missing in the waters off Pulau Pisang, Pontian, on Thursday, was found in Kuala Sungai Ayer Baloi today.

Pontian district police chief Supt Mohammad Shofee Tayib said the body of Abu Bakar Mohammad, 57, was found by fishermen at 9.30am.

“The victim’s body was then taken to a nearby fishing jetty,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a fisherman, Khalid Mohammad, 71, was found drowned 2.5 nautical miles from Pantai Kampung Pulai Sebatang, at about 12.45pm.

On Thursday, both fishermen went out to sea to catch fish but the duo failed to return home. — Bernama