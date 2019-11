BANGI: The body of an 11-year-old autistic boy who reportedly slipped and fell into Sungai Merab here yesterday was found this morning.

Zone Five Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Nik Mohd Fadhil Salleh said the body of Noor Adam Faiq Noor Azam was found at 10.15am, about 3km from where he fell into the river.

The search and rescue operation resumed at 8am today with 103 firemen, policemen and Malaysian Civil Defence Force personnel, he told reporters at the scene.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Noor Adam Faiq’s family members realised that he had gone missing at about 12 noon when his shoes and pants were found on the river banks. — Bernama