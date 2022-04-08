Body of baby boy found in dumpster

SHAH ALAM: The body of a baby boy estimated to be four months old was found in a dumpster at a condominium in Bandar Baru Klang, near here, yesterday.

North Klang police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the body was found by a passer-by at about 3 pm.

“Examination by the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang found that the baby had been dead for 24 hours.

“Acting on the information, the police have managed to arrest a foreign woman and her local boyfriend, who are in their 30s and 40s respectively,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code and the two suspects will be brought to court for remand application, he added. - Bernama