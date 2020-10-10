Body of boat capsize victim found

SHAH ALAM: The body of one of four men reported missing after two boats capsized in Selangor waters on Thursday was found today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Selangor director Maritime Captain Mohammad Rosli Kassim said the body was found at 11.40 am some 23 nautical miles southwest of Kuala Selangor by the Royal Malaysian Navy vessel KD Mahameru.

The search and rescue operation continued until 7 pm today but there was no sign of the other three victims, he said.

“The operation covered an area 94 nautical miles off Tanjung Sepat, Sepang and 214 nautical miles off Kuala Selangor, involving an aircraft, five boats from other agencies and a drone unit from a non-governmental organisation,“ he said in a statement here today.

The two boats sank in separate incidents off Kuala Selangor and Tanjung Sepat. -Bernama