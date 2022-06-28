Body of boy feared drowned while swimming at Pantai Bersih found

BUTTERWORTH: The body of the boy who was reported missing after being swept out to sea while swimming with his friends at Pantai Bersih yesterday, was found this morning after the search and rescue operations resumed at 7.30 am.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said the body of Muhammad Mikhaeil Muqmin Abdullah, 11, was found by the rescue team at 9 am, not far from the spot he was reported missing.

The body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

Yesterday, a Penang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received information on the incident involving Muhammad Mikhaeil at 5.45 pm, before mobilising a team of rescuers to the scene.

It was also reported that an angler tried to save him but to no avail due to strong currents. — Bernama