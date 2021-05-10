Body of boy who slipped and fell into drain found

SEREMBAN: The body of a boy who slipped and fell into a drain at Cempaka Avenue Flats, Seremban 2, last Saturday, was found this morning.

Seremban zone Fire and Rescue chief Khair Amir Ahmad said the body of Mohammad Syafiq Mustaqim Mohammad Fadly, eight, was found at 7.30am about 1.2 kilometre from the spot he was reported to have fallen into the drain.

He said the remains of the child, minus his clothes, was found floating in the Taman Arowana Indah water catchment pond.

“We released the water in the pond to reduce its level to help our search yesterday. We found the body about 30 metres from the pond’s water exit point,” he told Bernama here, today.

The body was taken to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital for a post-mortem.

On May 8, the victim, together with his nine-year-old brother and a 12-year-old friend were said to be playing in heavy rain when he slipped and fell into a drain at the flat and was swept away by rushing water at 4pm. -Bernama