Body of drowned six-year-old girl in Kuala Lipis found

KUANTAN: The body of a six-year-old girl who was feared drowned on Monday at Sungai Pulau Kucing in Kampung Pagar Penjom, Kuala Lipis near here, has been found today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the remains of Nur Dhiya Aqeela Mohd Khairul Adlie was found by the search and rescue team (SAR) at 8.05am about four kilometres from the location she fell.

The victim was believed to have fallen while washing her hands with seven of her friends, age between six and 16, at a farm owned by the father of one of her friends near the river, he said.

“It was understood that two of the friends tried to rescue her, but all three of them were swept away.

“Upon realising, other friends screamed for help and a nearby rubber tapper quickly launched his boat to rescue them but only managed to retrieve two of them,” ​​he told reporters here today.

Azli said the body has been sent to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for post-mortem.

The SAR operation started since Monday afternoon involving the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and villagers have been stopped at 8.30am following the discovery. — Bernama