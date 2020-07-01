Body of drowning victim found in Sungai Siput

IPOH: The body of a six-year-old boy who drowned in Sungai Kampung Loh Karai in Sungai Siput yesterday was found floating in the river today.

A spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the body of Mohd Danish Irfan Mohd Baharudin was found by members of the public at 10.08am, about four kilometres from the spot where he went missing.

The search and rescue operation today involved 35 personnel from various agencies using six boats, he said in a statement here.

Mohd Danish Irfan was swimming with his family and friends when he washed away by the currents. - Bernama