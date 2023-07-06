Body of elderly man and young woman found at Metropolitan Kepong lake (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Bodies comprising that of a man and woman were found floating in the Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong, today (June 7).

The Star Online reported that a City Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said the male victim was 72 and the woman 30.

“The body of the 72-year-old man was found by the water rescue unit and has been handed over to the police for further action,“ the spokesperson was quoted saying.

It has been learnt that efforts to contact the city police are underway.

According to Sentul police chief Asst Comm Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, in a statement said the victims have been identified as father and daughter.

A witness saw the 72-year-old man trying to save his daughter in the middle of the lake but drowned in the process.

“Witnesses tried to assist the father to get out of the water but their calls were ignored and he continued to swim towards the middle of the lake until he himself drowned,” he said.

The cop stated that it is still uncertain if the woman had fallen into the water first or if she had tried to swim in the lake.

Investigation are currently being carried out to determine the exact cause of death.