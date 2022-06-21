Body of elderly woman found floating in Sungai Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The body of a woman, believed to be in her 60s, was found floating near the Sungai Kedah sluice gate in Taman Persisiran Ampang Jajar here today.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said members of the public alerted the police of the gruesome discovery at 1.18pm today.

On arrival at the scene, police removed the body from the river and brought it to the forensic unit at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), Alor Setar.

“The victim has been identified and she was from Shahab Permanent here. She also has a record with Hospital Lama Alor Setar for psychiatric treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

So far the case has been classified as sudden death and further action would depend on the results of the post mortem, he added. - Bernama