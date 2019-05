IPOH: The body of an elderly woman was found in a field near an apartment in Bercham here, this evening.

Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said the dead woman, in her late 80s, was found by the public about 2.30pm.

“A police team rushed to the scene and found the body which was still fully clothed. There were cuts and scratches on the body but no identification documents were found,” he told reporters at the scene here.

He said, based on preliminary investigations, so far, police had not found any criminal element and the case had been classified as sudden death.

The body has been sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital’s forensics department and people with missing family members are urged to come forward to assist investigations, he said. — Bernama