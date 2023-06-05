Body of fisherman found with crocodile attack wounds in Mukah

SIBU: The body of a fisherman, believed to be the latest victim of a crocodile attack in the Sungai Batang Oya in Mukah, about 180 kilometres from here, was found at midnight.

Dalat district police chief, DSP Saga Chunggal said the body of Roslin Madale, 58, from Kampung Boom Oya was found by villagers using the traditional technique of pulling a hook in the river at around 12.30 am.

In a statement today, Saga said a team of police rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at about 11.26 pm on May 5.

“The body of Roslin was sent to Dalat Hospital and an examination by a doctor revealed that the injuries on the victim’s body were consistent with those seen in many crocodile attack cases,” he said.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm when the victim went for prawn fishing in the river yesterday, he said, adding the case has been classified as sudden death.

This latest case is the eighth crocodile attack in the river since 2015, in which six people died while two others survived. - Bernama