Body of foreigner found in a bush with head injuries

SHAH ALAM: The body of a man, believed to be a foreigner, was found in the bushes with head injuries near Institute Pengurusan Peladang, Tanjong Karang yesterday morning.

Kuala Selangor District Police Chief Supt Ramli Kasa said police received a report from the public regarding the discovery of the body at 9.10 am and preliminary investigations at the scene revealed that the victim, in his 40s, was found lying face down in the bushes with head injuries.

He said the victim was believed to be a foreigner because there were no signs of BCG (Bacillus Calmette Guerin) immunisation on the body.

“There was a white Modenas motorcycle near the body about three meters away,“ he said in a statement last night.

He said the results of investigations by forensic experts at the scene revealed that the victim’s death may have been caused by criminal elements due to the injuries on the head and the body was taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem which will be conducted at 2 pm today.

Ramli said the case will be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama