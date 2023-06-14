Body of foreigner found in pool of blood with 10 stab wounds

BATU KAWAN: The body of a man, believed to be a foreigner, was found in a pool of blood with 10 stab wounds in Taman Central Island ASPEN, here yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said police received a call at 9.20am to inform that the body of a man was found in a pool of blood and a police team was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Police found the unidentified body of a man in a pool of blood and a medical officer who arrived at the location confirmed that the man was dead. There were no identification documents found on him.

“Initial investigations revealed that the man, believed to be a foreigner, was murdered because there were 10 stab wounds found on his body. He was wearing a t-shirt and jeans,“ he said here yesterday.

Khaw said police were carrying out investigations to determine the identity of the victim as well as investigate why and who murdered him and that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He added that police would also seek the assistance of CCTV recordings in the area to carry out investigations while the body was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

“Police are seeking the cooperation of witness or witnesses to assist police in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can contact any police station or the Seberang Jaya District police hotline at 04-5858222,“ he said. -Bernama