Body of girl found at Batang Kali landslide site

BATANG KALI: The body of a girl was found at the landslide site of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya at 11.15pm yesterday, taking the death toll to 25.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah confirmed having found the body of the girl, believed to be between five and seven years old.

The girl’s body has been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for a post-mortem.

“I can confirm that the body of a girl has been found,” he said briefly to Bernama yesterday.

Suffian said further details regarding the discovery of the girl’s body would be made at a press conference today.

According to him, the fifth day of the search and rescue (SAR) operations was suspended at midnight today and will continue at 8am today.

The landslide occurred at 2.42am on Friday (Dec 16) and it has, so far, claimed 25 lives. A total of 61 people survived while eight more are still missing. - Bernama