Body of girl who drowned in boat tragedy found

KUALA KRAI: The body of a 10-year-old girl who drowned after the boat carrying her and her family capsized at the Pasir Jinggi Jetty, Kampung Pasir Jinggi, on Friday, was found at 10.05am today

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Che Razak Harun said the body of Ismaniza Atira Ismail, 10, was found by members of the public at Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang.

“We used the services of the dog tracking unit to track down the victim this morning.

“However, when we began the search and rescue operation, we received information that the body of the victim had been found by members of the public in Temangan, Machang who subsequently took the body to the river bank for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

The body had been sent to Kuasla Krai Hospital before being claimed by family members.

Ismaniza Atira, who lived in Taman Krai, was said to have followed her uncle to return to Kampung Jinggi together with six other family members by boat before it capsized.

Following the incident, all the victims fell but managed to save themselves except for the victim.

Meanwhile in Kuantan, two male students of Kolej Matrikulasi Pahang were found drowned while bathing at the Air Terjun Berkelah, here today.

Public Relations Officer of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Pahang, Anuar Hasan said the bodies of both victims were found at 12.36pm today.

“They were believed to have bathed at the first level of the waterfalls this morning before the (Fire and Rescue) department received the distress call at 10.15am.

“The search and rescue operations were carried out by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Taman TAS Fire and Rescue Station,” he told reporters, here today.

However, the identity of the victims had yet to be ascertained.

Anuar said the bodies of both victims would be sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan (HTAA), here for post-mortem. - Bernama