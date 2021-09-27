Body of girl who fell into drain found

SHAH ALAM: The body of an eight-year-old girl who fell into a drain at Jalan Bunga Tanjung 4, Kampung Baru Hicom, near here, yesterday, was found this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Norazam Khamis, in a statement said members of the public discovered the victim’s body at the bottom of the drain at 8.42am, about 15 metres from where she was reported to have fallen.

“The body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said.

The victim was believed to have been swept away by strong currents after falling into the drain at 6.18pm yesterday.

-Bernama