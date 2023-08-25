Body of homeless man found in drain

BATU PAHAT: The body of a man believed to be homeless was found in a drain along Jalan Sultanah, here, at about 5pm yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the effort to remove the body was assisted by the district Fire and Rescue Department and Public Works Department (JKR).

He said the results of the physical examination of the victim’s body found that there were no injuries with criminal elements.

“The victim was believed to have fallen into the concrete drain and drowned.

“Based on public information, the deceased was a homeless man and often seen in the area,” he said in a statement today.

He said the identity of the man has yet to be ascertained and further investigations are ongoing. The case is classified as a sudden death report.

“Members of the public who know any missing individuals or have information about the deceased are urged to come forward to assist the investigation and can contact the Batu Pahat district control centre at 07-436 300,” he said. - Bernama