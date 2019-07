KUANTAN: The body of an Indonesian man, who was feared drowned in Sungai Semantan in Kampung Sempadan, Lanchang, Temerloh near here last Wednesday was found at 8.35am today.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Zundin Mahmod said the victim, Zulfikar Zakaria, in his 40’s, was found about 50m from the location he was seen falling into the river.

“The victim is believed to have fallen into the river while fishing but the identity was unknown at the time because the public who witnessed the incident did not recognise the victim.

“However, a manager from the rubber plantation where the victim worked had lodged a report at the police station earlier this morning, informing that the victim is the individual feared to have drowned,” he said when contacted, here today.

Zundin said the body was sent to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for a post-mortem.

The victim who resided in the plantation housing quarters in Kuala Kaung, Lanchang is believed to have fallen into the river at 4.30pm Wednesday. The search and rescue operation began on the same day.

The operation ceased today following the discovery of the body. It involved the police, fire and rescue team from Bukit Angin Fire Station, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the villagers. — Bernama