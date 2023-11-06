Body of infant found floating at Kota Kinabalu water village

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a baby believed to be a newborn was found floating at a water village here yesterday.

Acting Kota Kinabalu district police chief Supt Kalsom Idris said the body of the baby, whose gender has yet to be identified, was discovered by villagers who were crossing the wooden bridge in the village at 6.30 pm before contacting the police.

“Preliminary investigations found that the baby was believed to have just been born, but there is no further information about the incident. The baby involved is also suspected to have been thrown into the sea after birth,” she said in a statement today.

Kalsom also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.-Bernama