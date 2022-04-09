Body of lance corporal found with head injuries in Tawau

TAWAU: The body of a 35-year-old police lance corporal was found with head injuries believed to be a gunshot wound in a room in King Fook Park, Jalan Utara here today.

The victim’s body was found lying in a burning room in a house at 10.35 am and a firearm believed to belong to the victim was also found next to it.

Tawau District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin when contacted confirmed the discovery of the body but declined to comment further on it.

“The victim’s body has been referred to the Tawau General Hospital for post mortem,“ he said when contacted tonight.

Meanwhile, Tawau BBP Fire and Rescue Station chief Julius John Stephen said they received a call regarding the incident at 11.17 am.

“The room caught fire and was extinguished before the arrival of the firefighters, we had to break the room door after finding it locked from the inside with a body in the room,“ he said. — Bernama