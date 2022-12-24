Body of last Batang Kali landslide victim found (Updated)

BATANG KALI: The body of the last victim of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite landslide in Gohtong Jaya here has been located by members of the search and rescue (SAR) operation this evening.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah confirmed the discovery with Bernama.

A detailed account of the victim’s discovery, however, will be provided at a later date.

The landslide that hit at 2.42 am Dec 16 claimed the lives of 31 victims, while 61 victims survived.

A total of 92 victims were reported to have been involved in the incident. - Bernama