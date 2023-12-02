Body of lorry driver found floating in Sungai Langat

SHAH ALAM: The body of a local man was found floating 10 metres from the bank of Sungai Langat, in Kampung Labohan Dagang in Bukit Changgang, Banting yesterday.

Kuala Langat district police chief, Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor@Saleh, said that the report regarding the incident was received at 12.15 pm.

“The investigation found that the body was of a 28-year-old local man from Kuala Selangor, who worked as a lorry driver.

“The victim was found face down and fully clothed, by an Orang Asli man who was fishing at the location,“ he said in a statement.

Ahmad Ridhwan said that the examination found some identification documents and that no injuries were found on the victim’s body.

“The body has been sent to the Banting Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem to find out the true cause of death, and the case is classified as a sudden death report (SDR),“ he said.

Earlier, a 13-second long video clip went viral on My Kuala Langat’s Facebook account, claiming that a body was said to have drifted down a river in Langat Murni to Labohan Dagang, near here. - Bernama