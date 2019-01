KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a man believed to have been murdered was found under a bridge near Pasar Pudu off Jalan Yew, this morning.

Dang Wangi deputy police chief Supt Rudy Abdullah said police was alerted about the case at 8.07am.

“Initial investigation showed that the victim, in his 30s, believed to be a foreigner, was found near rubbish piles under the bridge at Jalan Yew near Pasar Pudu.

“He was wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans when he was found. Police have yet to ascertain his identity as there were no personal documents found on him,“ he told reporters at the scene today.

Rudy said the Forensic Department conducted checks on the body and they found one of his right toes broken, bruises on his left eye and left ribs, as well as wounds on his back.

Rudy said the victim may have been murdered at another location as no blood stains were found at the scene and on the victim’s clothes.

“Further investigation is being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said.

The body has been taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem.