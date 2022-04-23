Body of man chained to chair found

GEORGE TOWN: A dead Indonesian man with his left leg chained to a chair was found in the parking lot of an apartment block in Jelutong here yesterday.

Timur Laut police chief ACP Soffian Santong said the blood-stained body of the 33-year-old man was found by residents there at about 5.40 pm.

“Based on a preliminary investigation, the victim and another man who is a 52-year-old local shared a rented apartment unit there which has been turned into a homestay since April 13.

“According to a delivery rider who is also a witness, he sent meals to their apartment every day at 1 pm and 5 pm, with the last delivery made at 5 pm yesterday to one of the men,“ he said when contacted here today.

Soffian said the man’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital for an autopsy this Monday and police were still conducting further investigations into the incident.

Soffian said the motive was as yet unknown and police were tracking down the man who lived with the victim to assist in investigations.

He said police did not find any signs of fighting or struggle in the apartment and were still probing the purpose of their stay in Penang.

“We found the victim’s passport and he is believed to have come from Dumai, Indonesia on March 23. We are (still) tracing the man who lived with him because we believe he knew about the incident,“ he said, adding that the police have classified the case as sudden death pending the post-mortem report.

Earlier on social media, the body of a man covered in blood with his legs tied with an iron chain to a chair was said to have fallen from the eighth floor with injuries to the head and body. - Bernama