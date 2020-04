KOTA KINABALU: The body of a man, who was reported missing while bathing in a river at the Kampung Sumbiling Bongawan on Thursday, was found yesterday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said in a statement that the body of Martin Limbas 54, was found at 1.05pm, about one kilometre from where he was last seen, and handed over to the police for further action.

The statement said Kimanis Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received a distress call about a man who was feared drowned at about 4.50pm on Thursday (April 9) before rushing to the scene, which was about 20km away.

About 12 firemen, including divers from JBPM’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA), conducted a search and rescue (SAR) operation before resuming it on Friday. The body was found on Saturday. — Bernama