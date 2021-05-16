Body of man feared drowned in Bachok found

BACHOK: A man who went missing while trying out the newly purchased jet ski with his young son on Friday in Sungai Pengkalan Baru, Bachok was found drowned at 10.35pm last night.

Bachok Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent, Yus Heary Mahmud said the body of Mohd Zamizi Hashim, 37, was found floating by members of the public about 50 metres from the location where the body of his young son, Firas Naufal Mohd Zamizi, four, was found at 9.04am yesterday.

“The body of the victim was taken to Pengkalan Baru to be handed over to the police.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation, comprising 11 firefighters from the Bachok Fire and Rescue station and four divers from Kota Bharu Water Rescue unit (PPDA), concluded at 10.49pm,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, the media reported that on Friday, a food stall trader at Pantai Irama, Mohd Zamizi, with five family members including his wife, Suzila Yahya, 36, and their daughter, Rania Afina, eight, his parents-in-law, and friends went to the river to test two new jet ski units he recently purchased.

The victim was out riding the jet ski with his young son on Friday afternoon while others were waiting by the riverbank. After waiting for almost 20 minutes, both father and son failed to return, prompted the family to search for them.

The quick search found the jet ski but not the duo, and the family, fearing the worst, alerted the Fire and Rescue Department.

Meanwhile, Bachok district police chief DSP Mohamad Ismail Jamaluddin when contacted confirmed that the body of Mohd Zamizi has been recovered.

“The body was sent to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for post-mortem,” he said. -Bernama