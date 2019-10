NIBONG TEBAL: The body of a man who was reported missing while bathing in a river at the Sanglang Recreational Park yesterday was found by fishermen in Kuala Sungai Udang, here early this morning.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the body of D. Kuldeep Singh, 36, was found at 1.17am, about 1km from where he was last seen and handed over to the police.

“The JBPM received the information about a man feared drowned while bathing in the river at about 7.26pm last night and we were conducting the search and rescue (SAR) operation at the location but could not find the victim,” he said here today.

He said the SAR operation was carried out using surface searching method until 10pm before it was called off due to the dark weather and the body was sent to the Sungai Bakap Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama