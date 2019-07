ALOR STAR: The body of a 34-year-old man, feared drowned while bathing with his friend in a river behind the Sultan Abdul Halim Mosque near Sungai Petani yesterday, was found at 8.09am today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department operation assistant director, Senior Supt Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the body of the victim, Firdaus Abu Talib, was found floating and stuck to the branches.

“The body was found about 500m from the location where he was believed to have drowned and handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamadul Ehsan said a total of 19 officers and personnel were involved in the second day’s search and rescue operations which started as early as 7am this morning. — Bernama