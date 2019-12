JOHOR BARU: The body of man was found among mangrove trees in Sungai Permas, here today.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II Sufian Mohamed Lis said the body was found by some fishermen who were collecting clams at the location before alerting the authority.

“The department received the call at 10.44am on the discovery of the body about one kilometre from the Permas Bridge and seven firefighters and a fire engine from the Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue station were rushed to the scene to help remove the body,” he said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the body was believed to be of a 19-year-old male, he said.

He said the body was in the state of decomposed as it was believed to have been in the river for more than a week and was handed over to police for further action. - Bernama