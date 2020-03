PARIT: The body of a man, believed to be an Indonesian national, was found floating in Sungai Perak near Pam Pasir 1, Kampung Pulau Pisang, Bota Kiri here, yesterday.

Central Perak district police chief Supt Barudin Wariso said the body was discovered by the public at about 7.50 pm and identified as Hosnan from Tanjung Perak, Indonesia, based on a copy of the identity document found in the man’s wallet.

“The body of the man, believed to be in his 20s, was finally brought ashore at 10.40 pm with the help of firefighters from the Seri Iskandar Fire and Rescue station.

“Initial investigations carried out by the Perak police forensic team found no physical injuries on the body,” he said in a statement here today.

Barudin said the man was believed to have died three days ago with investigations were ongoing and the case has been classified as sudden death pending the result of the post-mortem at the Changkat Melintang Hospital this morning. — Bernama