Body of man found floating near jetty in Kuala Selangor

SHAH ALAM: The body of a man believed to have drowned was found floating 500 metres from Bagan Muara Esbee Jetty near the Sungai Buloh Sasaran Bridge in Jeram, Kuala Selangor this morning.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa (pix) said a member of the public called to inform of the discovery at 8.05 am and the body was taken to Tanjung Karang Hospital for a post-mortem.

“Investigations are ongoing and the case has been classified as sudden death,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ramli said the case was believed to be related to the Ops Tapis operation which was conducted at 6.30pm, last Friday (Feb 3) at a jetty near the area.

He said when the police approached the jetty, a group of men had jumped into the river and swam to the other side.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Norazam Khamis in a statement said he received a call that a group of men had jumped into the river on the night of Feb 3.

He said 15 JBPM members from the Kuala Selangor Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and the Selangor Water Rescue Team (PPDA) were deployed in the search and rescue of the victims. - Bernama