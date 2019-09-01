Body of man found in drain in Kota Kemuning

SHAH ALAM: The body of a man, believed to have been murdered, was found in a drain near Jalan Persiaran Anggerik Renantanda, Kota Kemuning, Section 31, here today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib, in a statement today, said the victim, believed to be in his 30s and clad in a dark coloured T-shirt with the word ‘Emirates’ on it and dark-coloured pants, was believed to have died 24 hours ago.

A trader found the body in a 2.7-m deep drain at about 8.30am after checking on a stench smell when passing the area, he said, adding that there were three stab wounds on the victim’s abdomen.

The body was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for post-mortem. - Bernama