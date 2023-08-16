Body of man found lying face down in drain in Nilai

SEREMBAN: A man’s body was found lying face down in a drain along Jalan Pajam-Nilai-Salak near Taman Semarak, Nilai today.

Nilai district police chief, Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said preliminary investigations found that the body was that of a 27-year-old man, that was found with a Yamaha SRE-K motorcycle.

“The Nilai police station received a report at about 2.13 pm from the public, further investigation found that there were two police reports lodged on Sunday about a missing person by the deceased’s wife and by the motorcycle’s owner, who is the deceased’s employer,“ he said in a statement here yesterday, adding that the police have found no criminal elements so far.

The body was taken to the Forensics Unit of Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, for a post-mortem, he said, adding that the case is classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged those with any information about the case to contact the Nilai district headquarters at 06-7904389 or Investigations Officer, Inspector Zarina Ariffin at 013-8238336. - Bernama