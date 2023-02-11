Body of man found stuck among fallen tree branches in river in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The body of an unidentified man was found stuck among fallen tree branches in a river near a sewage treatment plant in Kampung Felda Sendayan here yesterday.

District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said they received a report about the discovery of the body of the man, believed to be in his late 40s, at 9.30 am.

“The body without clothes was believed to have been washed away by strong current. There were no specific marks on the body, but based on the skin colour, he was most likely a Chinese man,” he said in a statement today.

He said the body was taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death.

The public with information or a missing family are advised to contact investigating officer Sgt Rubama Lawasa at 013-314 4250 or Seremban Police headquarters at 06-6033222.- Bernama